- Planning weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Planning applications and decisions
- High Court nullifies Norfolk County Council’s consultation on highway works
- ‘Meetings’ under Local Government Act 1972 must be in person post-coronavirus
- Buildings and building regulations
- Fire Safety Act 2021
- HM Treasury publishes Residential Property Developer Tax consultation
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- Statutory guidance for HS2 Act updated following Court of Appeal case
More...
- NIC confirms second National Infrastructure Assessment to be published in 2023
- Development Consent Orders
- Rampion Offshore Wind Farm (Amendment) Order 2021
- Transport and Works Act Orders
- Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway (Chinnor Branch and Risborough Sidings) Order 2021
- Judicial review of planning decisions
- Response by ALBA to the Judicial Review reform consultation
- LexTalk®Planning: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&As
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a court decision on the proper scope of a highway authority’s response to a planning application, analysis of a court decision on post-coronavirus (COVID-19) local authority meetings, the Fire Safety Act, a consultation on the Residential Property Developer Tax, updated statutory guidance on the HS2 Act, the National Infrastructure Commission’s corporate plan, and the ALBA response to proposed judicial review reform.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.