Planning weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Planning applications and decisions
  • High Court nullifies Norfolk County Council’s consultation on highway works
  • ‘Meetings’ under Local Government Act 1972 must be in person post-coronavirus
  • Buildings and building regulations
  • Fire Safety Act 2021
  • HM Treasury publishes Residential Property Developer Tax consultation
  • Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
  • Statutory guidance for HS2 Act updated following Court of Appeal case
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a court decision on the proper scope of a highway authority’s response to a planning application, analysis of a court decision on post-coronavirus (COVID-19) local authority meetings, the Fire Safety Act, a consultation on the Residential Property Developer Tax, updated statutory guidance on the HS2 Act, the National Infrastructure Commission’s corporate plan, and the ALBA response to proposed judicial review reform. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

