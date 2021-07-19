menu-search
Payment Systems Regulator to prioritise crypto-assets

Published on: 19 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has said it is prioritising supervision of digital currencies to ensure there is a competitive market with rules in place if the government hands it a regulatory mandate. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

