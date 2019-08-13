Sign-in Help
Non-party costs order made against credit hire company (Adam Kozaihi v Mandy Oliver)

Published on: 13 August 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Personal Injury analysis: The claimant in Adam Kozaihi v Mandy Oliver brought a personal injury claim against the defendant following a minor car accident. The claim included costs of over £90,000 for hiring replacement vehicles. The claimant failed to engage with the proceedings and as a result his claim was struck out and he lost qualified one-way cost shifting (QOCS) protection. The defendant successfully applied for a non-party costs order against the credit hire company. Alex Bagnall, a costs lawyer at Total Legal Solutions in Sheffield, comments on what lessons can be learned from this case for personal injury practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

