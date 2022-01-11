LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

New year, new visa routes

Published on: 11 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New year, new visa routes
  • High Potential Individual
  • Scale-up route
  • A revitalised Innovator route
  • Global Business Mobility route

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Last year, the government acknowledged in its Innovation Strategy that the UK is currently losing the global competition for top talent. With more inventors leaving the UK than arriving, the government is intent on reversing this 'brain drain' by 2030.  It plans to do this by unveiling a host of new and revitalised routes during 2022 aimed at attracting talent to the UK. Gillian McKearney of Fieldfisher LLP considers the new visa routes proposed for 2022 by the government. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

