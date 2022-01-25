LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Energy / Oil and gas / Oil and gas licensing and regulation

Legal News

Judicial review of OGA's Strategy dismissed (Loach et al v OGA)

Published on: 25 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What was the background?
  • Application for judicial review
  • What did the court decide?
  • Consideration and judgment
  • What are the implications of this case for the oil and gas industry?
  • Case details

Article summary

Energy analysis: Three environmental campaigners under the banner 'Paid to Pollute' were given leave in July 2021 to bring a judicial review challenge to the OGA Strategy. After a full hearing in December 2021, on 18 January 2022, Mrs Justice Cockerill handed down her judgment, which dismissed the application on all grounds. Written in collaboration with Judith Aldersey-Williams, and and Valerie Allan, both partners, at CMS. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

