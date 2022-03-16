LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Environmental information / Access to enviromental justice

Legal News

Court clarifies scope of Aarhus Convention costs protection (R (Lewis) v Welsh Ministers)

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court clarifies scope of Aarhus Convention costs protection (R (Lewis) v Welsh Ministers)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Environment analysis: The claimant sought judicial review of a decision by the Welsh Government to approve a proposal for a cancer treatment centre on a site in Cardiff known as the ‘Northern Meadows’. The third ground of the claim alleged breach of the duty in relation to maintenance of biodiversity contrary to sections 6 and 7 of the Environment (Wales) Act 2016 (E(W)A 2016). The court held that in considering whether the claim fell within the scope of the Aarhus Convention (the Convention) for the purposes of costs protection, it was necessary to focus on the nature of the grounds rather than the nature of the decision challenged. The third ground fell within the scope of the Convention because it alleged breach of provisions of national law relating to the environment. The claimant was entitled to the protection of the Convention in relation to the entire claim, not merely (as the defendant had sought to suggest) the costs attributable to the third ground. Written by Siân McGibbon, barrister at 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As