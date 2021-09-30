- Energy sector investors beware—the new UK national security merger control regime and latest developments
- Background to the National Security and Investment Act 2021 (NSIA 2021)
- Relevant transactions
- Mandatory regime
- Qualifying entity
- What transactions in the energy sector might be caught?
- (a) Petroleum facilities, terminals and pipelines
- (b) Electricity and gas licence holders
- (c) Electricity generating assets including renewable energy assets
- (d) Gas processing
- (e) Supply of fuel in the UK
- The call-in power
- Draft statement on exercise of call in power
- When will NSIA 2021 come into force, and how long will reviews take?
- Sanctions
- What does this mean for businesses and investors in the energy sector?
Energy analysis: Chris Worrall, partner, Shachi Nathdwarawala, associate, and Sandra Mapara, solicitor, of Burges Salmon LLP consider the new UK national security regime, which will cover transactions in the energy sector, and summarise latest developments and what businesses and investors need to know.
