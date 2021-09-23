IP weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Thaler v Comptroller to uphold the finding that the DABUS patent applications should be deemed to have been withdrawn because artificial intelligence machines do not fall within the definition of an ‘inventor’ provided by the Patents Act 1977, a reminder from the IPO that the deadline for filing for a UK trade mark or design right and claiming an earlier filing date for EU trade marks and design applications that were pending before 1 January 2021 is 30 September 2021, and the case of Maranello Rosso v Lohomij in which a range of claims based on dishonesty and deliberate breach of duty were struck out. or to read the full analysis.