LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—23 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Court of Appeal upholds finding that artificial intelligence machines are not inventors (Thaler v Comptroller)
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Deadline for filing for UK trade mark or design right approaching
  • Confidential Information
  • Released unlawful means conspiracy claims struck out because of the terms of parties’ settlement agreement (Maranello Rosso Ltd v Lohomij BV and others)
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Thaler v Comptroller to uphold the finding that the DABUS patent applications should be deemed to have been withdrawn because artificial intelligence machines do not fall within the definition of an ‘inventor’ provided by the Patents Act 1977, a reminder from the IPO that the deadline for filing for a UK trade mark or design right and claiming an earlier filing date for EU trade marks and design applications that were pending before 1 January 2021 is 30 September 2021, and the case of Maranello Rosso v Lohomij in which a range of claims based on dishonesty and deliberate breach of duty were struck out. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More