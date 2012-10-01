Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

This month's highlights—September 2012

This month's highlights—September 2012
Published on: 01 October 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This month's highlights—September 2012
  • Cases
  • Apple v Samsung
  • British American Tobacco Australasia Ltd & Ors v Commonwealth of Australia
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft v Round and Metal Ltd and another
  • Fine & Country Ltd and other companies v Okotoks Ltd and another company
  • Spreadex Ltd v Cochrane
  • Reports, regulation and guidance
  • Cloud computing
  • Patent Box
    • More...

Article summary

Updates on case law and legislation as well as news on reports, opinions, consultations and investigations from September 2012. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More