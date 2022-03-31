- IP weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Patents
- Assigning the right to apply for a patent? Do it in writing (Jones v IRL)
- Copyright & associated rights
- Authors should be specifically and fairly compensated for cloud storage reproduction (Austro-Mechana v Strato)
- Designs
- It’s Fashion Week—but not as we know it
- General IP
- Ukraine conflict—WIPO outlines key time limit provisions for international applications
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
