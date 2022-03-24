- Information Law weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- UK IDTA enters with a whimper
- Data adequacy talks between South Korea and UK in full swing
- DCMS introduces Online Safety Bill to Parliament
- Paid-for online adverts to come within scope of Online Safety Bill as government consults on Online Advertising Program
- EDPB publishes guidelines on dark patterns in social media platform interfaces
- EDPB publishes guidelines on application of Article 60 of EU GDPR
- EDPB publishes essential data protection safeguards toolkit for enforcement co-operation
- EDPB publishes joint opinion with EDPS on extension of EU Digital COVID Certificate Regulation
- Resolving data protection complaints under EU GDPR ‘amicable settlement’
- ‘A lot of progress’ in EU-US talks on Privacy Shield successor, EU Commission official says
- ICCL sues Irish DPC for failure to stop data breaches by Google’s RTB system
- European Parliament’s Special Committee on AIDA adopts final recommendations
- Cybersecurity
- Commission releases proposed new cybersecurity regulation for EU institutions
- Commission seeks feedback on Cyber Resilience Act
- Reputation management
- MoJ to set out plans to curb strategic lawsuits preventing free speech
- Defamation meaning hearing—allegations of criminality attributed to a company (ENRC v Burgis)
- Determination of preliminary issues in ‘tiger fraud’ defamation claim (Packham v Wightman)
- ePrivacy
- CMA appoints monitoring trustee in ‘Privacy Sandbox’ case
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the UK’s new post-Brexit International Data Transfer Agreement (IDTA) has entered force, that data adequacy talks between South Korea and UK are ‘in full swing’ and of publications by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB). It also includes news that the UK government has set out plans to curb strategic lawsuits preventing free speech, analysis of recent cases relating to reputation management and other developments relating to data protection, cybersecurity, reputation management and ePrivacy.
