Information Law weekly highlights—24 March 2022

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the UK’s new post-Brexit International Data Transfer Agreement (IDTA) has entered force, that data adequacy talks between South Korea and UK are ‘in full swing’ and of publications by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB). It also includes news that the UK government has set out plans to curb strategic lawsuits preventing free speech, analysis of recent cases relating to reputation management and other developments relating to data protection, cybersecurity, reputation management and ePrivacy. or to read the full analysis.