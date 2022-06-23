LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Immigration weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Homes for Ukraine Scheme to start processing unaccompanied children’s applications
  • UK immigration control: how it works
  • MoJ introduces new Bill of Rights
  • Home Office publishes EIA on digital only right to work and rent checks
  • New forms and guidance on fee waivers for child citizenship and overseas human rights applications
  • Beta version of digital identity and attributes trust framework published
  • Mayor of London calls for free NHS care for everyone living in the UK
Welcome to the 23 June 2022 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last week, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.

