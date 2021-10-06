How to serve a CPR-compliant bill of costs? The High Court considers (Barking v AKC)

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust v AKC (a protected party by litigation friend) [2021] EWHC 2607 (QB)

The case also examines the meaning and requirements of CPR PD 47, including paragraph 5.11, as to the information that must be provided in the bill about the grade and status of fee earners in order to ensure that the resulting bill is CPR-compliant. Where a bill fails to give the name and status of a fee earner, including any qualifications and post-qualification experience, the bill is liable to be struck out for non-compliance with CPR PD 47.

This case provides clarity as to what is required to properly certify a bill of costs and clear guidance as to when a signature on the bill will be insufficient to prove that the bill has been properly certified. The case makes clear that the presumption referred to in Bailey v IBC Vehicles Ltd [1998] 3 All ER 570 (Bailey), does not apply in determining whether a bill has been properly certified. Unless signed by a client, a bill must be signed by a solicitor and the solicitor must be named.

What was the background?

The claimant pursued a clinical negligence claim against the defendant. Liability was admitted and quantum settled. The claimant subsequently commenced detailed assessment. Its bill of costs comprised of an old format paper bill and a new format electronic bill. In the certificate which accompanied the bill, a signature appeared with the words ‘Partner in the firm of Irwin Mitchell LLP’. The certificate did not provide the name or professional qualifications of the signatory.

The defendant alleged that the bill was not properly certified and subsequently made an application seeking the strike out of the bill, and the service of a properly certified bill. This application was rejected by the costs master who found that there was no requirement in the rules to name the signatory, and therefore he ought to accept that the signatory was a solicitor.

The defendant further alleged that the bill was not CPR-compliant as it failed to give the name and status for each fee earner, it did not identify the work done by each fee earner and, specifically in relation to the electronic bill, it failed to specify the Senior Courts Costs Office (SCCO) grades and the date from which rates were effective for each fee earner. The defendant alleged that the omission of this information meant that both the paper bill and the electronic bill were defective and should be struck out. The costs judge decided that the paper bill and the electronic bill were CPR-compliant despite the absence of the names and grades of the fee earners included in the bill.

The defendant appealed the costs judge’s conclusions as to certification and whether the bill was CPR-compliant.