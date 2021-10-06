- How to serve a CPR-compliant bill of costs? The High Court considers (Barking v AKC)
Dispute Resolution analysis: This case involved an application by the defendant (the appellant) for an order that the claimant’s bill of costs be struck out and the claimant be required to serve an amended and CPR-compliant bill. The High Court allowed the defendant’s appeal deciding that the claimant’s bill had not been properly certified and was not CPR-compliant. Unless signed by the client, the bill must be signed by a solicitor and the signatory must be identified. The court further held that each fee earner included in the bill must be named and details provided as to their status, experience and / or professional qualifications, including post qualification experience. The case is essential reading for any legal professional seeking to recover costs. A bill which fails to meet the requirements of the CPR, as interpreted in this case, is liable to be struck out. Written by John Meehan, costs barrister at Kenworthy’s Chambers.
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust v AKC (a protected party by litigation friend) [2021] EWHC 2607 (QB)
What are the practical implications of this case?
This case provides clarity as to what is required to properly certify a bill of costs and clear guidance as to when a signature on the bill will be insufficient to prove that the bill has been properly certified. The case makes clear that the presumption referred to in Bailey v IBC Vehicles Ltd [1998] 3 All ER 570 (Bailey), does not apply in determining whether a bill has been properly certified. Unless signed by a client, a bill must be signed by a solicitor and the solicitor must be named.
The case also examines the meaning and requirements of CPR PD 47, including paragraph 5.11, as to the information that must be provided in the bill about the grade and status of fee earners in order to ensure that the resulting bill is CPR-compliant. Where a bill fails to give the name and status of a fee earner, including any qualifications and post-qualification experience, the bill is liable to be struck out for non-compliance with CPR PD 47.
What was the background?
The claimant pursued a clinical negligence claim against the defendant. Liability was admitted and quantum settled. The claimant subsequently commenced detailed assessment. Its bill of costs comprised of an old format paper bill and a new format electronic bill. In the certificate which accompanied the bill, a signature appeared with the words ‘Partner in the firm of Irwin Mitchell LLP’. The certificate did not provide the name or professional qualifications of the signatory.
The defendant alleged that the bill was not properly certified and subsequently made an application seeking the strike out of the bill, and the service of a properly certified bill. This application was rejected by the costs master who found that there was no requirement in the rules to name the signatory, and therefore he ought to accept that the signatory was a solicitor.
The defendant further alleged that the bill was not CPR-compliant as it failed to give the name and status for each fee earner, it did not identify the work done by each fee earner and, specifically in relation to the electronic bill, it failed to specify the Senior Courts Costs Office (SCCO) grades and the date from which rates were effective for each fee earner. The defendant alleged that the omission of this information meant that both the paper bill and the electronic bill were defective and should be struck out. The costs judge decided that the paper bill and the electronic bill were CPR-compliant despite the absence of the names and grades of the fee earners included in the bill.
The defendant appealed the costs judge’s conclusions as to certification and whether the bill was CPR-compliant.
What did the court decide?
Certification
As to certification, the court found that the claimant’s bill had not been properly certified. The court observed that it was common ground between the parties that CPR PD 47, para 5.21, together with Precedent F, required that certification was by an individual and, unless signed by the client, that individual must be a solicitor. The court rejected the claimant’s reliance on Bailey. The Bailey presumption did not apply to this question. The court found it to be implicit in the requirement that a solicitor signs a bill, that the signatory is readily identifiable on the face of the certificate. Where a bill is signed without the signatory being identified, there can be assumption that the bill has been signed by a solicitor. The claimant’s bill of costs had not been certified by an identified individual and therefore it had not been properly certified.
Content of the bill—required fee earner information
Paper Bill
As to the paper bill, the court considered the meaning of CPR PD 47, para 5.11(2). While acknowledging that para 5.11(2) did not expressly require the names of fee earners to be provided, the court concluded that it did require the status and the hourly rate of each fee earner to be given on an individual basis and not simply by category of fee earner. It therefore followed that fee earners should be named in the bill alongside their status. Their status should encompass any professional qualification and, unless their SCCO grade was given, their post-qualification experience should be stated. The judge referenced, with approval, para 26.2 of Cook on Costs which observes that it is important that the bill should provide information about the experience and expertise of each fee earner. The court considered this to be the purposive interpretation of para 5.11(2).
Electronic Bill
As to the electronic bill, the court found that it failed to provide the functionality required by CPR PD 47, para 5.A2 primarily for two reasons. Firstly, the electronic bill failed to include the names of fee earners. Without this, the paying party could not identify which individual fee earner had undertaken particular work. The ability to identify who has undertaken each item of work was a key part of the detail in the electronic bill. Secondly, the electronic bill did not name individual fee earners and it did not give the status and grade of individual fee earners. In an electronic bill, both the status and grade of fee earners must be provided. While an electronic bill is not required to be in Precedent S format, the same level of detail and functionality as provided by Precedent S is required to comply with CPR PD 47.
It followed that the defendant’s appeal was allowed.
Case details
- •
Court: Queen’s Bench Division
- •
Judges: Mr Justice Steyn (sitting with an assessor, Costs Judge/Master Brown)
- •
Date of judgment: 29 September 2021
