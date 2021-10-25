Costs of detailed assessment reduced to reflect substantial reductions to bill of costs (Milbrooke v Jones)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The judgment provides a rare example of the court departing from the general rule set out in CPR 47.20 that the receiving party is entitled to the costs of the detailed assessment. In doing so, the costs judge disagreed with the limitations which had recently been applied in Mullaraj v Secretary of State for the Home Department. The costs judge considered that the substantial reduction of the bill of costs, on assessment, was sufficient to depart from the general rule, there was no requirement for there to have been made any misconduct. The costs judge reduced the costs of the detailed assessment by 30%. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager at Total Legal Solutions. or to read the full analysis.