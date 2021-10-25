LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Detailed assessment

Legal News

Costs of detailed assessment reduced to reflect substantial reductions to bill of costs (Milbrooke v Jones)

Published on: 25 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Costs of detailed assessment reduced to reflect substantial reductions to bill of costs (Milbrooke v Jones)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The judgment provides a rare example of the court departing from the general rule set out in CPR 47.20 that the receiving party is entitled to the costs of the detailed assessment. In doing so, the costs judge disagreed with the limitations which had recently been applied in Mullaraj v Secretary of State for the Home Department. The costs judge considered that the substantial reduction of the bill of costs, on assessment, was sufficient to depart from the general rule, there was no requirement for there to have been made any misconduct. The costs judge reduced the costs of the detailed assessment by 30%. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager at Total Legal Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More