Sign-in Help
Home / Immigration / EU law rights and EU Settlement Scheme / EU Settlement Scheme

Legal News

Government acted unlawfully in barring EU citizens from relying on ‘pre-settled status’ to access benefits

Government acted unlawfully in barring EU citizens from relying on ‘pre-settled status’ to access benefits
Published on: 21 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Government acted unlawfully in barring EU citizens from relying on ‘pre-settled status’ to access benefits

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The Court of Appeal delivered its judgment in Fratila v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions finding that the government acted unlawfully in passing regulations preventing EU citizens from relying on their pre-settled status to access benefits. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More