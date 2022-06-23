LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Freezing orders brought onto the blockchain and service of proceedings via NFTs (Tulip Trading Limited v Bitcoin Association)

Published on: 23 June 2022
The challenge of enforcing court orders in respect of cryptocurrencies may become easier, following the settlement announced between the Bitcoin Association for BSV and Tulip Trading Ltd (TTL). Chris Bushell, Partner, Rachel Lidgate, Partner, Philip Lis, Senior associate and Charlie Morgan, Senior associate at Herbert Smith Freehills analyse the implications of the case and its settlement.

