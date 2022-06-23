- Freezing orders brought onto the blockchain and service of proceedings via NFTs (Tulip Trading Limited v Bitcoin Association)
- The new software
- What does this mean for the industry?
- Serves them right—cryptohackers serviced using a novel NFT
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: The challenge of enforcing court orders in respect of cryptocurrencies may become easier, following the settlement announced between the Bitcoin Association for BSV and Tulip Trading Ltd (TTL). Chris Bushell, Partner, Rachel Lidgate, Partner, Philip Lis, Senior associate and Charlie Morgan, Senior associate at Herbert Smith Freehills analyse the implications of the case and its settlement.
