Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Finance Act 2020 and recovering non EU-compliant taxes

Finance Act 2020 and recovering non EU-compliant taxes
Published on: 30 September 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Finance Act 2020 and recovering non EU-compliant taxes
  • What changes were made by the FA 2020?
  • What does this mean for taxpayers?
  • For how many past years can a taxpayer claim?
  • What should taxpayers do now?

Article summary

Tax analysis: Finance Act 2020 (FA 2020) made changes to the rules on share loss relief and losses on loans to traders. These were to make the rules comply with EU law, and took effect from 24 January 2019. This News Analysis considers these changes and the basis on which taxpayers can seek to recover tax which was levied in contravention of EU law, even in the absence of a specific statutory remedy. This means that affected taxpayers may be able to claim for losses that pre-date 24 January 2019. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More