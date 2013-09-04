- External data networks and commercial concerns
- Original news
- What are the commercial concerns when agreeing to use external data networks and services?
- How can contracts of service protect a business from a failure by their systems provider?
- Are cloud-based technologies less safe in this regard?
- Loss of network or limited usage can result in huge financial loss, can damages be sought?
- What safeguards can trading platforms and other businesses put in place to limit risk from data outages?
- With increased reliance on computers, are systems providers and network solutions able to keep pace?
Article summary
IP & IT analysis: Iain Monaghan, partner at Pinsent Masons, asserts that although there are technical and commercial concerns connected with the use of external data networks and services, and the ever-increasing reliance on computers, there are contractual methods of protecting oneself and the possibility of seeking damages.
