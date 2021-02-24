Ex-Goldman banker can’t overturn £7.3m confiscation order

Law360, London: The Court of Appeal has rejected a challenge brought by a former Goldman Sachs banker against an order to repay £7.3m for laundering millions of pounds stolen by a Nigerian politician, ruling on 23 February 2021 that the confiscation proceedings were fair.
