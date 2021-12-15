LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU considering regulating tax advisers, official says

Published on: 15 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The European Commission is looking into regulating professional tax advisers on a blocwide basis in response to the so-called Pandora Papers revelations of aggressive tax avoidance by wealthy and politically powerful individuals, a European official told Law360 on 13 December 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

