European officials seek to work with IRS on FATCA issues for EU residents with US citizenship

Published on: 18 December 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: EU officials hope to meet with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to address how the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) has created banking issues for EU residents with US citizenship, according to a letter shared with member countries. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

