- EU Competition law—daily round-up (31/03/2021)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Antitrust
- Mergers
- State aid
- Upcoming dates
Article summary
A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Commission’s decision to withdraw its 2019 decision making commitments binding on Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. and Sky UK.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)
The Commission has issued two decisions under the State aid Temporary Framework approving:
a Portuguese top-up insurance scheme (worth €500m) to support domestic trade credit in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak—see further, Midday Express
a Belgian subsidised loans scheme (worth €200m) to support economic activity in Wallonia in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak—see further, Midday Express
Antitrust
Commission withdraws 2019 commitment decision on US film studios; investigation closed
The Commission announced that it has decided to withdraw its decision, of 7 March 2019, which accepted commitments from Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Sky UK in relation to concerns regarding contractual clauses preventing the cross-border provision of pay TV services. The Commission’s decision to withdraw the commitments follows the annulment by the Court of Justice of the Commission's earlier decision, of 26 July 2016, which made similar commitments binding on Paramount Pictures (see further, Case C- 132/19). In light of this ruling, the Commission has decided to close the proceedings—see further, Midday Express
Mergers
The Commission cleared the acquisition of Stockday by CCH Romania and Heineken Romania (M.10061) after a phase I investigation—see further, Midday Express
The Commission cleared the acquisition of M.Kaindl by Kronospan/Peter Kaindl (M.10039) after a phase I investigation—see further, Midday Express
The Commission received the notification in Mitsui & Co/Mitsui Chemicals/Honshu Chemical Industry (M.10147) (normal merger procedure)
State aid
The Commission announced it had approved €17m aid for the reconstruction of infrastructure linked to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024—see further, Midday Express
Upcoming dates
