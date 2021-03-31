EU Competition law—daily round-up (31/03/2021)

NOTE—For a summary of Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments in relation to antitrust investigations, exceptions/exemptions and State aid investigations, see further, Coronavirus (COVID-19)—global behavioural, exemptions and State aid case tracker

a Belgian subsidised loans scheme (worth €200m) to support economic activity in Wallonia in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak—see further, Midday Express

Antitrust

Commission withdraws 2019 commitment decision on US film studios; investigation closed

The Commission announced that it has decided to withdraw its decision, of 7 March 2019, which accepted commitments from Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Sky UK in relation to concerns regarding contractual clauses preventing the cross-border provision of pay TV services. The Commission’s decision to withdraw the commitments follows the annulment by the Court of Justice of the Commission's earlier decision, of 26 July 2016, which made similar commitments binding on Paramount Pictures (see further, Case C- 132/19). In light of this ruling, the Commission has decided to close the proceedings—see further, Midday Express

For more detailed information, see also PSL Competition’s case hub at Cross-border access to pay-TV (AT.40023)