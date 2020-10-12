Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (12/10/2020)

Published on: 12 October 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (12/10/2020)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the latest Commission decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic.

