Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (10/03/2021)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (10/03/2021)
Published on: 10 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (10/03/2021)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Antitrust
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the latest Commission decisions under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More