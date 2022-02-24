- Environment weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- Tougher EU clean energy goals in transport, hydrogen incentives in key lawmaker’s draft report
- Driving into A New Era—MLex Special Report
- UKGBC publishes study on reducing embodied carbon across residential developments
- European Parliament approves polluter-pays principle in Eurovignette amendment
- Commission announces funding for LIFE projects for environment and climate
- EEA publishes assessment of Member States' air quality plans
- Two new calls with budget of €142m added to annual RFCS call
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—two provisional common frameworks for environment presented to Parliament
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Trade Partnership Committee published
- Pesticides (Revocation) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS announces £67m funding for household insulation and reduced energy bills
- NDRHI budget caps for shared ground loop modified capacity for 2022–23 set
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- All CfD AR4 potential timeline scenarios available
- BEIS awards £6.7m to 24 energy storage projects via Phase 1 of LODES
- BEIS updates guidance on Generic Data Assessment Entry applications
- BEIS and Ofgem publish interim reports into industry response to Storm Arwen
- Scottish Government publishes IPF for offshore wind plan for INTOG
- European Commission promotes EU renewable energy financing mechanism
- Environmental assessment
- R (on the application of Finch (on behalf of the Weald Action Group)) v Surrey County Council and others (Friends of the Earth Ltd intervening)
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- R v Bellway Homes Ltd
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- BIBA announce new flood insurance directory in collaboration with ABI and Flood Re
- Environmental permits and consents
- Consultation responses support introduction of two new standard rules permits
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Mandatory climate-related financial disclosures by quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs
- TPR publishes example of climate governance and reporting compliance
- FCA publishes regulator assessment for proposals to enhance climate-related disclosures by listed issuers
- Commission presents draft corporate sustainability due diligence duty directive
- Coreper publishes general approach on Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- AFME publishes its ESG Finance Q4 and full year 2021 report
- Sustainable Trading launched as a non-profit membership network to drive ESG change across financial markets
- IRSG and Accenture joint report on ESG ratings and data in financial services
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Updated HMRC guidance on registering for Plastic Packaging Tax
- Hazardous substances
- Defra invites comments on risk management evaluations for two chemical substances
- Sustainable finance
- ISDA, GFMA and UNEP FI respond to BCBS consultative document on climate-related financial risks
- EIB invests in ‘Dark Green’ sustainable energy fund
- ESMA publishes implementation timeline for EU sustainable finance legislation
- Waste
- Report finds global plastics production doubled in past 20 years
- Commission opens consultations on removal of microplastics from environment
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Commission calls for evidence on EU Soil Health Law
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the EU’s clean energy and hydrogen targets for the transport sector and an MLex Special Report on the latest developments in the global regulatory landscape for connected cars, autonomous vehicles and clean-energy transport industries. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published guidance for companies on how to meet the new mandatory climate-related financial disclosure requirements, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs presented two provisional common frameworks for the environment to Parliament, the first installment of the Home Upgrade Grant scheme totalling £67m was awarded to 22 local authorities in England, the European Commission presented a draft corporate sustainability due diligence duty directive and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published a report on global plastics lifecycles.
