Environment weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the EU’s clean energy and hydrogen targets for the transport sector and an MLex Special Report on the latest developments in the global regulatory landscape for connected cars, autonomous vehicles and clean-energy transport industries. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published guidance for companies on how to meet the new mandatory climate-related financial disclosure requirements, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs presented two provisional common frameworks for the environment to Parliament, the first installment of the Home Upgrade Grant scheme totalling £67m was awarded to 22 local authorities in England, the European Commission presented a draft corporate sustainability due diligence duty directive and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published a report on global plastics lifecycles. or to read the full analysis.