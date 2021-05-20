menu-search
Environment weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Published on: 20 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Environment Bill
  • BEIS updates guidance on participating in the UK Emission Trading Scheme
  • European Union and European Atomic Energy Community (Immunities and Privileges) Order 2021
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • BEIS publishes sixth carbon budget
  • Climate Change Act 2008 (Credit Limit) Order 2021
  • Alok Sharma sets out four goals to focus on in the run up to COP26
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the latest developments on the post-Brexit Environment Bill, which is now set to include legally-binding species targets for 2030 aimed at halting species decline, and BEIS’s publication of the sixth carbon budget covering emissions from 2033 to 2037. In addition this week we have published analysis of the impact of increasing climate change litigation against EU policy makers, and in the UK environmental campaigners have applied for a judicial review of the recent adoption of the Oil and Gas Authority Strategy, arguing it relies on fossil fuel subsidies and is incompatible with the UK’s net zero commitments. Other publications include Defra’s ‘Reservoir Review: part B’ on reservoir safety and legislation and its action plan for trees in England from 2021 to 2024. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

