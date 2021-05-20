- Environment weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Environment Bill
- BEIS updates guidance on participating in the UK Emission Trading Scheme
- European Union and European Atomic Energy Community (Immunities and Privileges) Order 2021
- Air emissions and climate change
- BEIS publishes sixth carbon budget
- Climate Change Act 2008 (Credit Limit) Order 2021
- Alok Sharma sets out four goals to focus on in the run up to COP26
- EA introduces new EALs from 17 May 2021 following consultation
- Government responds to BEIS Committee's report on COP26
- Public Accounts Committee publishes report on low emission cars
- Mayor of London continues with proposals to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone
- Legal challenge launched against Oil and Gas Authority Strategy
- Comment—EU industry sees climate litigation as fast-emerging source of regulatory risk
- European Commission opens consultation on EU strategy for sustainable textiles
- Commission Implementing Decision on the publication of a list indicating certain CO2 emissions values per manufacturer as well as average specific CO2 emissions of all new heavy-duty vehicles published in Official Journal
- Regulation on the LIFE Programme published in the Official Journal
- IEA publishes ‘world’s first comprehensive study’ on achieving net zero by 2050
- IISD outlines five key principles for fossil-free recovery
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Committee calls for more measures to improve energy efficiency of existing homes
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- IMF blog sets out ‘urgent need’ for internationally agreed sustainability reporting standards
- Marine
- European Commission sets out new approach to sustainable blue economy in EU
- EIB Group and European Commission team up for environmental investments
- Sustainable finance
- ECB report warns of climate-related risks to financial stability
- ICMA publishes overview of taxonomies for sustainable finance and recommends criteria for success
- UNEP FI announces ASCOR project to assess sovereign carbon performance
- Ireland—Regulator urges insurers to do more on climate change
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Defra publishes Reservoir review: part B (2020) on reservoir safety
- Ofwat announces water sector’s new investment in environmental projects
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Environment Secretary to make speech on building back greener and restoring nature
- Task force launched to reintroduce declining and lost species
- Guidance published on species reintroductions and conservation
- Defra publishes action plan for trees in England
- Defra seeks views on a lump sum exit scheme and delinked payments for farmers
- Defra announces over 2,000 farmers responded to call for applicants
- European Commission updates methodology for assessing trade and biodiversity
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the latest developments on the post-Brexit Environment Bill, which is now set to include legally-binding species targets for 2030 aimed at halting species decline, and BEIS’s publication of the sixth carbon budget covering emissions from 2033 to 2037. In addition this week we have published analysis of the impact of increasing climate change litigation against EU policy makers, and in the UK environmental campaigners have applied for a judicial review of the recent adoption of the Oil and Gas Authority Strategy, arguing it relies on fossil fuel subsidies and is incompatible with the UK’s net zero commitments. Other publications include Defra’s ‘Reservoir Review: part B’ on reservoir safety and legislation and its action plan for trees in England from 2021 to 2024.
