Environment weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on biodiversity litigation, the decision in R (on the application of Parker) v Magistrates Court at Teesside with regards to awarding costs in statutory nuisance cases, the delay in EU classification of renewable hydrogen, Lloyd's of London insurtech scheme and Zurich insurance’s new net-zero targets. In addition, this week the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published Working Group III's report, the Chancery Lane Project launched the Climate Solutions Tool, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs published the Natural Capital and Ecosystem Assessment Programme policy paper and launched a consultation on the targets and core elements of the upcoming Storm Overflow Discharge Reduction Plan, the UK Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has called for the government to immediately start developing plans for a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to prevent carbon leakage, and the European Commission presented the Communication on Greening setting out how it will become climate-neutral by 2030. We have also published a new Practice Note on The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP). or to read the full analysis.