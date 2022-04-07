- Environment weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- IPCC says more needs to be done to tackle climate change
- EAC calls for immediate work on UK’s own Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism
- Provisional data shows UK territorial GHG emissions rose by 4.7 percent in 2021
- BEIS publishes UK’s GHG emissions report for 2020
- Scottish Government publishes research report on Climate Assembly
- Commission sets out how it will become climate-neutral by 2030
- Commission proposes F-gases and ozone depleting substances regulations
More...
- EU citizens continue to be exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution
- Scope of Industrial Emissions Directive to be extended
- Commission awards €1.1bn for innovative projects for EU climate transition
- European Commission launches Destination Earth Initiative to assist climate change
- Commission starts green fuel industrial alliance initiative
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS publishes response to ECO4 2022–26 consultation
- Approved standards for Boiler Upgrade Scheme Regulations published
- Scottish Government publishes analysis of responses to draft Heat Networks Delivery Plan
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- EU classification of renewable hydrogen delayed to mid-2022
- Guidance for suppliers on renewables obligation published
- BEIS launches scientific shale gas review
- MEPs approve new rules for trans-European energy infrastructure
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Biodiversity litigation
- Awarding costs in statutory nuisance cases (R (on the application of Parker) v Magistrates Court at Teesside)
- Government faces defeats on Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Harris v Environment Agency
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Eurojust and French Presidency of Council of the EU hold symposium on environmental crime
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- Lloyd’s insurtech scheme to focus on climate and claims
- EIOPA to consult and hold hearing on customer sustainability preferences in the IDD suitability assessment
- Environmental permits and consents
- EA publishes guidance on water abstraction and impounding licences
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Zurich insurance brings net-zero targets forward by 20 years
- TCLP launches Climate Solutions Tool
- European Commission consults on ESG ratings and credit ratings
- ESMA publishes statistical report on cost and performance of EU retail investment products
- ISSB launches consultation on sustainability-related and climate-related disclosures
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Plastic packaging tax comes into effect
- First-tier Tribunal decisions: Landfill Tax (5 April 2022)
- Hazardous substances
- ECHA recommends restricting group of 34 bisphenols
- Marine
- Blue Economy Vision for Scotland up to 2045 published
- Scottish Government announces more than £7m for fishing and marine organisations
- Scottish Government publishes post-adoption statement on marine SPAs
- Sustainable development
- NEC4 publishes new X29 secondary option consultation to incentivise carbon reduction
- CIC highlights NBS study on sustainability within the construction industry
- Sustainable finance
- Commission publishes adopted RTS containing disclosure rules on sustainable investments under EU SFDR
- Commission launches NextGenerationEU Green Bond Dashboard
- EESC Opinion on Proposal for a Regulation on European green bonds published in Official Journal
- EIOPA launches climate stress test for the occupational pension sector
- Waste
- Single-use cup charge plans re-introduced in Scotland
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Defra consults on upcoming Storm Overflow Discharge Reduction Plan
- EA publishes 2021 Event Duration Monitoring data from storm overflows
- Spain referred to court for non-compliance with Urban Waste Water Directive
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Natural Capital and Ecosystem Assessment Programme announced
- NRW launches Peatlands of Wales Map and announces peatland restoration grants
- Defra publishes summary of responses to Plant Biosecurity Strategy consultation
- UKRI and Defra announce two new R&D competitions
- MEPs propose enhanced rules on organic agriculture
- UNEP FI updates on negotiation progress for the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework
- UNEP FI and Finance for Biodiversity Foundation announce plans to collaborate on nature targets
- LexTalk®Environment: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on biodiversity litigation, the decision in R (on the application of Parker) v Magistrates Court at Teesside with regards to awarding costs in statutory nuisance cases, the delay in EU classification of renewable hydrogen, Lloyd's of London insurtech scheme and Zurich insurance’s new net-zero targets. In addition, this week the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published Working Group III's report, the Chancery Lane Project launched the Climate Solutions Tool, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs published the Natural Capital and Ecosystem Assessment Programme policy paper and launched a consultation on the targets and core elements of the upcoming Storm Overflow Discharge Reduction Plan, the UK Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has called for the government to immediately start developing plans for a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to prevent carbon leakage, and the European Commission presented the Communication on Greening setting out how it will become climate-neutral by 2030. We have also published a new Practice Note on The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP).
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.