- Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Key DR developments
- Claims and remedies
- Tort—joint tortfeasors’ liability
- Contract interpretation—informal agreement
- Unjust enrichment
- Contractual breach and remedies
- Restitution, unjust enrichment and related claims
- Consultation—consumer duty
More...
- Jurisdiction
- International conventions
- EU regime
- Starting and progressing a civil claim
- Starting a claim—effect of declaration in previous litigation
- Civil litigation costs and funding
- Costs budgeting and costs management—revising budgets
- Summary assessment—late filing of Form N260
- Detailed assessment
- Service
- Service outside England and Wales—alternative service
- Evidence and disclosure
- Disclosure—open justice principle
- Without prejudice—admissiblity of compensation scheme
- Settlement
- Settlement—‘capacity’ and confidentiality of settlement terms
- Enforcement
- Cross border enforcement (EU regime)—challenging recognition
- Cross border enforcement (EU regime)—stay for inexpediency
- Scottish civil litigation
- Coronavirus implications for Scottish civil litigation
- Dates for your diary
- New content
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Lifestyle Equities CV v Ahmed (joint and several liability), Donovan v Grainmarket Asset Management (contract interpretation), Alta Trading UK Ltd v Bosworth (jurisdiction) and Ward v Savill (declarations), dates for your diary, details of our most recently published content and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.