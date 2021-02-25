Development consent for Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind farm quashed on failure to consider cumulative impacts (Pearce v BEIS)

Article summary

Planning analysis: The decision of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to grant the application for development consent for the Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Wind Farm has been quashed following an order issued by the High Court in judicial review proceedings brought by a local resident. The issue which the court had to consider was whether the Secretary of State could defer evaluation of the cumulative impacts of the onshore substation of Norfolk Vanguard and its ‘sister’ project Norfolk Boreas, until the second application was examined. Written by Helen Mitcheson, solicitor, at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or to read the full analysis.