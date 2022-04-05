DDSA 2020—the view from the front line

Article summary

Family analysis: As the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020) comes into effect on 6 April 2020, practitioners Alex Davies and Simon Donald, partners at Cripps Pemberton Greenish, Graham Coy, partner at Wilsons Solicitors, Zoe Porter, partner at Ashfords and Charles Hale QC, barrister at 4PB, share their views on the impact of the changes and what further issues need to be considered. or to read the full analysis.