DDSA 2020—the view from the front line

Published on: 05 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • DDSA 2020—the view from the front line
  • What are the practical implications of the changes?
  • Will no-fault divorce reduce acrimony in family cases?
  • Are there any remaining concerns or issues?
  • Is further reform is needed?

Article summary

Family analysis: As the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020) comes into effect on 6 April 2020, practitioners Alex Davies and Simon Donald, partners at Cripps Pemberton Greenish, Graham Coy, partner at Wilsons Solicitors, Zoe Porter, partner at Ashfords and Charles Hale QC, barrister at 4PB, share their views on the impact of the changes and what further issues need to be considered. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

