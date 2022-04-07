DDSA 2020—Updates to the HMCTS information pack

Family analysis: The provisions of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020) came into effect on 6 April 2022. HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has released updates, additions and revisions to its information pack in relation to divorce and dissolution proceedings issued on or after 6 April 2022.
