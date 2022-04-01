DDSA 2020—Updated forms and HMCTS YouTube videos

Article summary

Family analysis: The provisions of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020) come into effect on 6 April 2022. HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has now confirmed which forms have been updated as a result of the procedural changes under DDSA 2020 and released two YouTube videos demonstrating the sole divorce journey on the HMCTS online system. A new Practice Direction has also been issued in relation to the HMCTS online system for proceedings issued on or after 6 April 2022. or to read the full analysis.