DDSA 2020—Updated forms and HMCTS YouTube videos

Published on: 01 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • DDSA 2020—Updated forms and HMCTS YouTube videos
  • What is changing?
  • What new information is available?
  • The online system
  • HMCTS YouTube Videos—sole journey
  • YouTube Videos—joint journey
  • Forms
  • What other information is available?

Article summary

Family analysis: The provisions of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020) come into effect on 6 April 2022. HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has now confirmed which forms have been updated as a result of the procedural changes under DDSA 2020 and released two YouTube videos demonstrating the sole divorce journey on the HMCTS online system. A new Practice Direction has also been issued in relation to the HMCTS online system for proceedings issued on or after 6 April 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

