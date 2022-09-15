LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Immigration, employment and share incentives / Immigration, employment and share incentives

Legal News

Court of Justice holds that a Derivative right of residence under the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union falls within the scope of application of the long-term residence Directive (Directive 2003/109/EC)

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Court of Justice holds that a Derivative right of residence under the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union falls within the scope of application of the long-term residence Directive (Directive 2003/109/EC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

EU Law analysis: On the 9th September 2022, the Court of Justice (‘the Grand Chamber’) held in Case C-624/20 Staatssecretaris van Justitie en Veiligheid (Nature of the right of residence under Article 20 TFEU) that a derived right of residence is not a temporary right of residence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More