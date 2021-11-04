LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—4 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health protection regulations
  • Business continuity in the criminal courts
  • Criminal procedure and evidence
  • HMCTS publishes blog on Single Justice Procedure protections and safeguards
  • Proceeds of crime
  • Supreme Court on attribution and confiscation orders—respondent company entitled to the dishonestly obtained secret profits of former directors (Crown Prosecution Service v Aquila Advisory Ltd)
  • Former Unaoil executive to repay £100,000
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the first known appeal concerning the sale and marketing of knives, the recent Supreme Court judgment on attribution and confiscation orders and whether the new US Department of Justice (DOJ) corporate crime approach may deter self-reporting as well as news that a former Unaoil executive has been ordered to pay confiscation of £100,000 following his conviction for corruption last year and that HMRC has published a policy paper on the new Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

