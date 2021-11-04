Corporate Crime weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the first known appeal concerning the sale and marketing of knives, the recent Supreme Court judgment on attribution and confiscation orders and whether the new US Department of Justice (DOJ) corporate crime approach may deter self-reporting as well as news that a former Unaoil executive has been ordered to pay confiscation of £100,000 following his conviction for corruption last year and that HMRC has published a policy paper on the new Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.