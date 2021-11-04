- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- HMCTS publishes blog on Single Justice Procedure protections and safeguards
- Proceeds of crime
- Supreme Court on attribution and confiscation orders—respondent company entitled to the dishonestly obtained secret profits of former directors (Crown Prosecution Service v Aquila Advisory Ltd)
- Former Unaoil executive to repay £100,000
More...
- Certificates of inadequacy in confiscation proceedings (O'Connor v Crown Prosecution Service)
- Sentence and prison law
- No restriction on when Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) applications can be made (R v Adams)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- DOJ reloads key weapon in fight against corporate crime
- OFSI publishes updates to charity sector guidance
- Corporate liability
- New DOJ corporate crime approach may deter self-reporting
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- DCMS–ICO announce arrangements and timings for new UK Information Commissioner
- Financial services and pensions offences
- FCA bans former Barclays employee Colin Bermingham following EURIBOR conviction
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Google, eBay, Facebook and Amazon set out policies to combat economic crime
- Goods vehicle licensing
- Drivers’ Hours and Tachographs (Temporary Exceptions) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Local Authority prosecutions
- Marketing knives for sale (R v STC Ltd)
- Trading Standards services prevents consumer detriment of more than £588m
- Birmingham Commonwealth Games (Advertising and Trading) Regulations 2021
- Money laundering
- Treasury’s AML focus highlights need for crypto regulation
- Jersey eyes expanding AML rules to match global standards
- Sentencing date set for NatWest after money laundering guilty plea
- HMRC announces details of Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy
- FATF publishes summary of report on digital transformation of AML/CTF
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 3) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
- Regulatory hearings
- FRC issues sanctions against Grant Thornton and a partner
- International
- Europol and European Investment Bank sign Working Arrangement
- LexTalk®Corporate Crime: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- New module—Lexis®PSL International Trade
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the first known appeal concerning the sale and marketing of knives, the recent Supreme Court judgment on attribution and confiscation orders and whether the new US Department of Justice (DOJ) corporate crime approach may deter self-reporting as well as news that a former Unaoil executive has been ordered to pay confiscation of £100,000 following his conviction for corruption last year and that HMRC has published a policy paper on the new Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.