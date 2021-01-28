Corporate Crime weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the forthcoming amendments to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR), reflection upon the impact of the UK-EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) on cross-border law enforcement and judicial co-operation in criminal matters, assessment of the post-Brexit extradition arrangements between the UK and the EU under the TCA as well as consideration of the National Economic Crime Centre’s (NECC) recent pleas for reforms of the system for reporting potential money laundering (SARS). News that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has secured a confiscation order totalling £3,893,964.82 against a convicted insider dealer, that staff at a London financial institution have been arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) as it investigates abuse of the government’s programme for businesses struggling during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and news of a recent unsuccessful post Brexit challenge to transitional EAWs are covered, alongside analysis of what US FCPA enforcement can be expected under the Biden administration and DLA Piper’s summary of it’s annual General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) fines and data breach report. Also included is our monthly SFO prosecutions round-up together with the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.