Continued recognition of civil judgments between the UK and Norway

Published on: 14 January 2021
Updated on: 14 January 2021
  • Functioning and Scope of the 2020 Amendment Agreement
  • Implementation of the 2020 Amendments Agreement
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Angharad Parry of Twenty Essex considers the current position as to the recognition and enforcement of judgments for cases in which, prior to IP completion day, this would have been achieved under the Lugano Convention 2007—since that date the UK is no longer a contracting party. A particular emphasis is placed on considering the agreement between the UK and Norway. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

