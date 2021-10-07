LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Adjudication
  • Claims under three payment applications are a single dispute for purpose of adjudication (Quadro Services v Creagh Concrete)
  • NEC contracts
  • No reduction in Prices under NEC3 sub-contract for instruction to omit works issued in breach of contract (Van Oord v Dragados)
  • Arbitration
  • Hong Kong—interpretation of arbitration clauses (Kinli v Geotech)
  • Party-appointed experts in international arbitration—report published
  • Sustainability
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that a claim based on sums due under three payment applications was a single dispute for the purpose of adjudication (Quadro Services v Creagh Concrete), a case in which the Hong Kong Court of First Instance considered whether the arbitration clause in a construction contract was mandatory or permissive (Kinli v Geotech), the launch of the Construction Leadership Council (CLC)’s ‘Road to COP campaign’ ahead of COP 26, the Cabinet Office’s introduction of new, greener rules for companies bidding for major government contracts, and publication by the Home Office of an update on progress against the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 1 recommendations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More