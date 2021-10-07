- Construction weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Adjudication
- Claims under three payment applications are a single dispute for purpose of adjudication (Quadro Services v Creagh Concrete)
- NEC contracts
- No reduction in Prices under NEC3 sub-contract for instruction to omit works issued in breach of contract (Van Oord v Dragados)
- Arbitration
- Hong Kong—interpretation of arbitration clauses (Kinli v Geotech)
- Party-appointed experts in international arbitration—report published
- Sustainability
- CLC ‘Road to COP campaign’ launched
- TCLP Net Zero Toolkit launched
- Fire safety
- Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 1 recommendations update
- Projects
- Green bidding rules introduced
- Construction Industry News
- Funding for construction industry—CLC letter to Chancellor
- Output growth eased for third month running
- LexTalk®Construction: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&A
- Construction trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that a claim based on sums due under three payment applications was a single dispute for the purpose of adjudication (Quadro Services v Creagh Concrete), a case in which the Hong Kong Court of First Instance considered whether the arbitration clause in a construction contract was mandatory or permissive (Kinli v Geotech), the launch of the Construction Leadership Council (CLC)’s ‘Road to COP campaign’ ahead of COP 26, the Cabinet Office’s introduction of new, greener rules for companies bidding for major government contracts, and publication by the Home Office of an update on progress against the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 1 recommendations.
