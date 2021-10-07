Construction weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that a claim based on sums due under three payment applications was a single dispute for the purpose of adjudication (Quadro Services v Creagh Concrete), a case in which the Hong Kong Court of First Instance considered whether the arbitration clause in a construction contract was mandatory or permissive (Kinli v Geotech), the launch of the Construction Leadership Council (CLC)’s ‘Road to COP campaign’ ahead of COP 26, the Cabinet Office’s introduction of new, greener rules for companies bidding for major government contracts, and publication by the Home Office of an update on progress against the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 1 recommendations. or to read the full analysis.