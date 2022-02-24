LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Construction weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Consultant appointments
  • Court of Appeal considers meaning of ‘cost’ in contract for interior design services (Alebrahim v BM Design)
  • Contract law
  • Homeowners succeed in defects claim against contractor (Struthers v Davies)
  • Arbitration
  • ICC report on technology in international arbitration
  • Building Safety
  • Building Safety Bill—progress in House of Lords
Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Court of Appeal (CA) case in which the CA considered the meaning of 'total cost' in a contract for interior design services (Alebrahim v BM Design London Ltd), a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that the defendant building contractor was liable to the claimant homeowners for damages for defective works and losses consequent on termination (Struthers v Davies), the publication of a report by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on the use of technology in international arbitration, an update on the progress of the Building Safety Bill, and the publication by the New Engineering Contract (NEC) of a practice note on its secondary option (X22), 'Early Contractor Involvement'.

