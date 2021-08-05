Construction weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) case examining whether a collateral warranty was a construction contract where it was provided after the works had been completed (Toppan Holdings v Simply Construct), a TCC case considering whether a liquidated damages clause in a construction contract was void for uncertainty and/or unenforceable (Eco World v Dobler), publication by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) of new fire safety requirements in high-rise developments, publication by the Welsh Government on the economic impact of the Building Safety Bill in Wales, a TCC case examining the admissibility of expert evidence in judicial review and procurement cases (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Minister for the Cabinet Office) and publication of a report on the use of cash retentions under construction contracts in Scotland. or to read the full analysis.