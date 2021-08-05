menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—5 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Adjudication
  • When is a collateral warranty not a construction contract? (Toppan Holdings v Simply Construct)
  • Damages and exclusions
  • Liquidated damages clause not void for uncertainty (Eco World v Dobler)
  • Building and fire safety
  • MHCLG announces new requirements focusing on fire safety
  • Welsh Government publishes Building Safety Bill impact assessments
  • Fire safety and environmental sustainability required for topics for architects
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) case examining whether a collateral warranty was a construction contract where it was provided after the works had been completed (Toppan Holdings v Simply Construct), a TCC case considering whether a liquidated damages clause in a construction contract was void for uncertainty and/or unenforceable (Eco World v Dobler), publication by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) of new fire safety requirements in high-rise developments, publication by the Welsh Government on the economic impact of the Building Safety Bill in Wales, a TCC case examining the admissibility of expert evidence in judicial review and procurement cases (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Minister for the Cabinet Office) and publication of a report on the use of cash retentions under construction contracts in Scotland. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More