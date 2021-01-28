Construction weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case from the Court of Appeal on the use of cross-undertakings as a condition for ordering security of costs, the results of a survey carried out by RIBA in relation to the amendments to the Architects Act, a consultation on the new Code for Construction Product Information, a report on the effect of the coronavirus on construction in Northern Ireland and the announcement of a new collaboration agreement between FIDIC and the International Federation of Asian and Western Pacific Contractors Associations. or to read the full analysis.