Sign-in Help
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Construction weekly highlights—28 January 2021
Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—28 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes
  • Litigation—cross-undertakings for damages
  • Consultants on construction projects
  • Amendments to Architects Act 1997—RIBA survey results
  • Building safety
  • Construction Products Association—consultation
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • AECOM report—slump in Northern Ireland construction
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case from the Court of Appeal on the use of cross-undertakings as a condition for ordering security of costs, the results of a survey carried out by RIBA in relation to the amendments to the Architects Act, a consultation on the new Code for Construction Product Information, a report on the effect of the coronavirus on construction in Northern Ireland and the announcement of a new collaboration agreement between FIDIC and the International Federation of Asian and Western Pacific Contractors Associations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More