- Construction weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Disputes
- Litigation—cross-undertakings for damages
- Consultants on construction projects
- Amendments to Architects Act 1997—RIBA survey results
- Building safety
- Construction Products Association—consultation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- AECOM report—slump in Northern Ireland construction
- London Circuit Commercial Court—hearing dates for 2021
- Additional Construction news items this week
- FIDIC—collaboration in Asia Pacific region
- Rail links—£794m investment
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case from the Court of Appeal on the use of cross-undertakings as a condition for ordering security of costs, the results of a survey carried out by RIBA in relation to the amendments to the Architects Act, a consultation on the new Code for Construction Product Information, a report on the effect of the coronavirus on construction in Northern Ireland and the announcement of a new collaboration agreement between FIDIC and the International Federation of Asian and Western Pacific Contractors Associations.
