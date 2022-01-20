Construction weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered issues of contract formation and limitation in a claim for payment (Hirst v Dunbar), analysis of the government’s latest proposals to fix the cladding crisis, new guidance published by the DLUHC to assist the construction industry in adopting and implementing procurement practices to deliver safe, high-quality buildings, the launch by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee of a new inquiry into building safety and issues relating to funding and remediation, publication by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) of updated Site Operating Procedures for coronavirus (COVID-19) and the publication of the Institute for Government’s ‘Net zero: agenda 2022’. or to read the full analysis.