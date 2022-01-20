- Construction weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Payment
- Claim for payment fails where claimants carried out works at their own risk (Hirst v Dunbar)
- Building Safety
- Building Safety Bill
- Cladding Crisis—finally, a workable solution or more empty promises?
- Collaborative procurement to support building safety—guidance published
- Inquiry into building safety funding launched
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Updated Site Operating Procedures
- Sustainability
- 2022 agenda for net zero published
- Construction Industry News
- CLC product availability statement published
- ACE publishes industry benchmarking study
- Strong construction output highlighted by CLC
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Construction trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered issues of contract formation and limitation in a claim for payment (Hirst v Dunbar), analysis of the government’s latest proposals to fix the cladding crisis, new guidance published by the DLUHC to assist the construction industry in adopting and implementing procurement practices to deliver safe, high-quality buildings, the launch by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee of a new inquiry into building safety and issues relating to funding and remediation, publication by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) of updated Site Operating Procedures for coronavirus (COVID-19) and the publication of the Institute for Government’s ‘Net zero: agenda 2022’.
