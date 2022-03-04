LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Corporate Crime / Proceeds of crime / Civil asset recovery

Legal News

Complex funding questions infight against financial crime

Published on: 04 March 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Complex funding questions infight against financial crime
  • A complicated landscape
  • Penalties and other payments
  • What the heck is the Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme (ARIS)?
  • Perverse incentives
  • Good for business?
  • Pooling the wins
  • Nit-picking
  • Details, details
  • The elephant in the room

Article summary

Law360, London: Financial crime is a costly business, both in terms of the damage it does to victims, society and the state, and in terms of the efforts put in to detecting, disrupting and punishing it, which are largely funded by the taxpayer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

