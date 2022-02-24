LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Competition weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Competition weekly highlights—24 February 2022
  In this issue:
  • EU mergers
  • Judgment dismisses UPS and ASL Aviation’s damages claim against Commission’s decision to prohibit United Parcel Services/TNT Express NV merger
  • Commission concludes that Hungary breached Article 21 by vetoing VIG/AEGON deal
  • UK antitrust
  • Consultation launched on UK vertical agreements block exemption
  • Private actions
  • CAT certifies opt-out collective proceedings against maritime car carrier companies
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective: a judgment from the General Court dismissing damages claims brought by UPS and ASL Aviation following the Commission’s decision to prohibit the UPS/TNT merger, the Commission’s decision that Hungary breached Article 21 EUMR by vetoing VIG’s acquisition of AEGON’s Hungarian subsidiaries. In addition, from a UK perspective, this weeks highlights also includes the CMA’s decision to launch a CMA’s consultation on the UK’s new vertical agreements block exemption, and the CAT’s decision to certify a CPO against a number of maritime car carrier companies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

