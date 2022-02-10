LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • Companies using IAB Europe’s adtech framework are violating EU GDPR, Dutch DPA warns
  • ICO publishes update on its activity concerning online advertising technology
  • Agency and distribution
  • European Commission publishes consultation on guidance to be included in the Vertical Guidelines
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—MEPs raise strong concerns over NI Protocol compliance
  • Brexit Bulletin—PAC publishes report on UK trade volumes since transition period
Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court judgment in OCA v Novans considering the issue of a repudiatory breach and the termination of an aircraft lease to purchase contract, analysis of the Court of Appeal case in Iris Hughes v Rajendra Rattan confirming that a dentist is under a non-delegable duty to the patient for treatment conducted by self-employed associates and analysis of the Commercial Court decision in Pisante v Logothetis which considered specific issues involved in establishing deceit by recklessness. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

