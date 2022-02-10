Commercial weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court judgment in OCA v Novans considering the issue of a repudiatory breach and the termination of an aircraft lease to purchase contract, analysis of the Court of Appeal case in Iris Hughes v Rajendra Rattan confirming that a dentist is under a non-delegable duty to the patient for treatment conducted by self-employed associates and analysis of the Commercial Court decision in Pisante v Logothetis which considered specific issues involved in establishing deceit by recklessness. or to read the full analysis.