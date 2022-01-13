Changes to the excepted estate rules for IHT and procedure from January 2022

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The new process for reporting the gross and net value of an estate, for inheritance tax (IHT) purposes, is effective for deaths from 1 January 2022, with a new probate practice taking effect on 12 January 2022. John D. Bunker, Consultant Solicitor and Chartered Tax Adviser, and Thomas Pape, Associate Paralegal, of Irwin Mitchell LLP explore these changes to the ‘Excepted estates’ rules and what they mean for probate practice. or to read the full analysis.