Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 8 April 2022

Published on: 08 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Latest SLSC recommendations
  • Instruments of interest
  • Latest Brexit SIs laid for sifting
  • Sifting under the EU(FR)A 2020
  • Enhanced scrutiny under the (EU(W)A 2018)
  • Sifting during coronavirus
  • Further information

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Commons European Statutory Instruments Committee (ESIC) and the Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) are responsible for the sifting processes under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020). These committees scrutinise proposed negative Brexit SIs (including SIs concerning the implementation of Brexit and the ongoing UK/EU relationship) and make recommendations on the appropriate parliamentary procedure before the instruments are laid in Parliament. This bulletin outlines the latest updates and recommendations, collated on 8 April 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

