- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- RFR Working Group publishes July 2021 newsletter on LIBOR transition
- ARRC formally recommends CME SOFR Term Rates
- ARRC publishes newsletter covering developments from June to July 2021
- Commission opens feedback periods for proposed EONIA and CHF LIBOR replacements
- ESMA updates EU Benchmarks Regulation Q&As
- Lending
- LMA publishes note to help market participants improve LIBOR facilities transition
- Acquisition finance
- LMA publishes new guide on inhibitors to liquidity in the loan market
- Aviation finance
- BEIS consults on amending Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2020
- Real estate finance
- LMA updates REF RFR documentation
- Sustainable finance
- Path to COP26—Net Zero Disputes—key risks
- Commission call for feedback on technical screening criteria for the EU taxonomy
- Debt capital markets
- ESMA developments
- ICMA responds to Commission consultation on retail investment strategy
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ISDA developments
- Securitisation and structured products
- European Commission launches targeted consultation on EU securitisation framework
- PRA extends deadline of NPL securitisation consultation due to technical problem
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) ARRC formally recommends CME SOFR Term Rates, (2) the LMA publishes note to help market participants improve LIBOR facilities transition, and (3) ISDA publishes a paper on the pre-trade and systematic internalisers regimes for over-the-counter derivatives.
