Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Banking & Finance case round-up
  • Banking & Finance—December 2021 and January 2022 case round-up
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—PMO unveils plans for Brexit Freedoms Bill
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • LMA highlights update on CME Term SOFR reference rates
  • Lending
  • Working group publishes interim report on e-signatures
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Prime Minister’s Office unveils plans for the Brexit Freedoms Bill, (2) the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development supports test letters of credit on digital trade finance network, and (3) ICMA publishes FAQs and best practice recommendations for EU CSDR penalty regimes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

