LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—28 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021—Key Banking & Finance announcements
  • Autumn Budget 2021—Key Restructuring & Insolvency announcements
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • House of Lords examines Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators' Liability) Bill
  • LMA publishes term SOFR exposure draft for use in developing market jurisdictions
  • BoE publishes minutes of the Working Group on Sterling RFRs September 2021 meeting
  • ISDA, LMA and LSTA host webinar on hedging SOFR and LIBOR’s upcoming cessation
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of the Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the key announcements from the Budget 2021; (2) HM Treasury announces that second UK Green Gilt has raised further £6bn for green projects; and (3) the PRA publishes policy statement PS24/21 on non-performing loan securitisations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More