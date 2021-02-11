Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—11 February 2021
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—11 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates January 2021 newsletter
  • The WGSRFR launches consultation on proposed LIBOR successor rates
  • LMA publishes notes regarding the LIBOR rate transition
  • APLMA endorses LMA approach to BofE Working Group ‘Documentary Recommendation’
  • Security
  • HMLR updates guidance for completing forms ID1 and ID2
  • Williams and another v Simm and others
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates launches a consultation on proposed LIBOR successor rates for legacy bonds; (2) ISDA and AFME respond to EBA consultation on ESG risk management and supervision and (3) ESMA publishes guidelines on portability of information between securitisation repositories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More